Thunder's Darius Bazley: Out Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Bazley (shoulder) is out Saturday against the Trail Blazers.
Bazley remains week-to-week with a bruised left shoulder. It's possible we get an update on him ahead of Monday's game against the Pistons.
