Bazley (rest) won't play in Sunday's exhibition game Ra'anana Maccabi, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.
Bazley will get the night off along with a plethora of other Thunder players, but it doesn't appear like he's dealing with an injury. The 2019 first-round pick is expected to be fully recovered from season-ending knee surgery last year and figures to garner a starting role to start the 2022-23 campaign.
