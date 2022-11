Bazley (ankle) is slated to be sidelined for Sunday's game versus the Knicks, Clement Almanza of USA Today reports.

Bazley sprained his ankle Wednesday and it appears he will require a little extra time off. Barring a late change in Bazley's status, his next chance to suit up arrives Monday versus the Celtics. In his absence, Kenrich Williams could see some extra run providing depth at power forward.