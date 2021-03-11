Bazley will not play Thursday against Dallas due to a bruised left shoulder.

This is the first we've heard of the injury, which likely occurred in practice at some point over the last couple of days. Either way, it will cause Bazley to miss his first game of the season. The second-year wing started all 36 contests before the break, and he averaged 15.5 points and 9.0 rebounds over his last four appearances.

More News