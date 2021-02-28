Bazley recorded 22 points (8-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds and a block across 32 minutes Saturday in the Thunder's 126-96 loss to the Nuggets.

Though the Thunder were on the wrong end of a blowout, Bazley turned in his second strong shooting night in a row after having previously converted only 29 percent of his field-goal attempts over a four-game stretch. While Bazley took advantage of Al Horford's absence Friday against the Hawks to deliver a 18-point, 12-rebound line, the second-year forward kept the momentum going while Horford returned to the lineup Saturday for the second half of the back-to-back set. Consistency is still a concern for Bazley, but his excellent weekend should restore the faith of fantasy managers who may have contemplated dropping him from their rosters.