Bazley logged four minutes off the bench Sunday in the Thunder's 116-106 loss to the Timberwolves, finishing with zero points (0-1 FG) and no other statistics.

After logging 38 minutes over the Thunder's first two games while totaling a 13 points and eight rebounds, Bazley nearly fell out of the rotation Sunday. With both Bazley and Aleksej Pokusevski (13 minutes) handling downsized roles off the bench, Ousmane Dieng (23 minutes) and Eugene Omoruyi (12 minutes) took on added playing time. The OKC frontcourt rotation is likely to be highly volatile from game to game, and at this point, Bazley hasn't done much to prove worthy of a more steady role.