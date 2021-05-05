Bazley notched 24 points (7-18 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 11 rebounds and three assists across 32 minutes in Tuesday's loss to the Kings.

Bazley recorded his second double-double over his last five appearances, and he's been a steady scoring threat for Oklahoma City -- he has scored at least 15 points in 10 of his last 12 appearances. The power forward is averaging 19.3 points per tilt during that span.