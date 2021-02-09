Bazley notched 21 points (7-21 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 16 rebounds, three assists and a steal across 42 minutes in Monday's overtime loss against the Lakers.

Bazley's shooting woes have been well documented, and while he is not an abysmal shooter by any means, he has been prone to inefficient performances from often than not. Such was the case against the Lakers, but he supplied his shooting struggles with a season-high 16 rebounds. Bazley now has three double-doubles over his last four appearances.