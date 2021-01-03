Bazley notched 19 points (7-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and a block across 32 minutes in Saturday's 108-99 win over the Magic.

Bazley paced the Thunder in both points and rebounds in this game while also recording a season-high mark in points. He has two double-doubles this season and was coming off three straight games where he couldn't reach the 10-point mark, so this performance should boost his confidence moving forward while also cementing his place as a reliable two-way threat for the Thunder.