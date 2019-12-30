Bazley totaled 12 points (4-7 FG, 4-7 3Pt), five rebounds and two blocks in 30 minutes during Sunday's 98-97 win over the Raptors.

Bazley finished with career highs in threes and minutes while reaching double figures in scoring for the first time since Nov. 5. He logged two double-digit performances in his first seven games but was limited to single digits in 24 straight prior to this one. With nine scoreless showings this season, the rookie doesn't hold much value on most nights, though he has had some solid outings.