Bazley registered 16 points (5-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block across 26 minutes in Monday's 118-90 loss against the Heat.

Bazley might not have ended with another double-double, a feat he's already reached twice this season, but he continues to be a reliable source of production on both ends of the court for the Thunder. He is currently averaging 12.0 points and 8.5 rebounds through his first six appearances of the campaign.