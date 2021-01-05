Bazley registered 16 points (5-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block across 26 minutes in Monday's 118-90 loss against the Heat.
Bazley might not have ended with another double-double, a feat he's already reached twice this season, but he continues to be a reliable source of production on both ends of the court for the Thunder. He is currently averaging 12.0 points and 8.5 rebounds through his first six appearances of the campaign.
