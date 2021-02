Bazley recorded 13 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, an assist and a steal across 26 minutes in Saturday's 120-118 win over the Timberwolves.

The announcement of Al Horford's (rest) absence was good news for Bazley, but his upside was squelched by a surprising night from Mike Muscala. Bazley still managed a decent night of shooting, but Muscala compromised his rebound potential for the night.