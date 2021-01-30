Bazley scored 14 points (5-9 FG, 2-5 3PT, 2-2 FT) to go along with five rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 33 minutes in Friday's loss to the Nets.

Bazley bounced back from a poor shooting performance Wednesday against the Suns to reach double-digit points for the fifth time in his last 11 games. He also posted a season-high four assists, as he had surpassed two dimes in only one game prior. Bazley also recorded a steal for the first time in five games and a block for the first time in four contests. Overall, Bazley is an inconsistent contributor due to his poor shooting and lack of defensive stats, though he has shown flashes of strong play with this line as one example.