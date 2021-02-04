Bazley posted 18 points (6-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 34 minutes Wednesday in the Thunder's 104-87 win over the Rockets.

After his production hit a bit of a lull in mid-January, Bazley has strung together a few quality outings in a row to remain a viable option in 12-team leagues. While efficiency will likely remain an issue for Bazley -- he's shooting 40.8 percent from the floor and 74.4 percent from the free-throw line on the season -- he should be a useful three-category contributor. Over the last five games, Bazley is averaging 15.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.8 three-pointers.