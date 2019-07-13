Thunder's Darius Bazley: Puts up 11 points
Bazley supplied 11 points (4-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 0-2 FT), six rebounds, a steal and a blocked shot across 27 minutes during Friday's 69-68 win over Croatia in the consolation bracket of the Las Vegas Summer League.
The 2019 first-round pick is showing some growing pains in Summer League play. At only 19, Bazley has already had an adventurous career where he decided to forego a college stint at Syracuse as well as a G-LEague offer. There's no doubt that the youngster has the goods to play at the next level, but he needs a lot of seasoning.and won't be ready to step in as a reasonable alternative for Paul George anytime soon.
