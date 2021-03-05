Bazley finished with 11 points (3-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-7 FT), 10 rebounds, a steal and a block across 30 minutes in Thursday's win over the Spurs.

Bazley ended with 11 points and 10 rebounds for the second straight games, and he's now recorded three double-doubles over his last four appearances. He has also posted double-digit points and/or rebounds in each of his last six outings, so he has found ways to produce despite his persistent shooting woes. Bazley is averaging 12.5 points and 8.5 rebounds per game while shooting a meager 40.9 percent from the field during that aforementioned six-game stretch.