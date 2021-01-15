Bazley (ankle) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Bulls.
Bazley had to leave Wednesday's game against the Lakers due to a right ankle sprain, which may keep him sidelined for additional time. If Bazley is forced to miss any time, Aleksej Pokusevski and Isaiah Roby could be in line for bigger roles.
More News
-
Thunder's Darius Bazley: Leaves with ankle sprain•
-
Thunder's Darius Bazley: Fifth game in double figures•
-
Thunder's Darius Bazley: Reliant on volume•
-
Thunder's Darius Bazley: Productive once again•
-
Thunder's Darius Bazley: Posts double-double in win•
-
Thunder's Darius Bazley: Commits four turnovers in loss•