Bazley (back) is questionable for Saturday's game against Minnesota.
Bazley posted a double-double Friday with 12 points and 10 rebounds over 35 minutes, but he's dealing with low back soreness that puts his status for Saturday's game into question. If Bazley is unable to play, Mike Muscala and Justin Jackson could see increased run for the Thunder.
