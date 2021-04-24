Bazley posted 20 points (6-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-8 FT), six rebounds and five steals across 32 minutes in Friday's loss against the Wizards.
Bazley was one of the few bright spots in an anemic Thunder offense, as he reached the 20-point mark for the third straight game and for the fourth time over his last six appearances. He's putting up 21.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game during that stretch.
