Bazley scored 20 points (8-20 FG, 3-11 3PT, 1-1 FT) to go along with 12 rebounds, three assists and one steal across 34 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Pelicans.

Bazley was aggressive from three-point range but struggled to knock down his looks from both the wing and corner. He still managed to reach the 20-point threshold for the first time this season due to strong finishing from inside the arc. Also notable was his ability to hit the glass, as Bazley now has double-digit rebounds in four of seven contests this season.