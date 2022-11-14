Bazley (ankle) will not take the floor for Monday's matchup against the Celtics.
Bazley will miss his third consecutive contest due to a right ankle sprain suffered on the Thunder's Nov. 9 meeting with the Bucks. In his stead, expect Kenrich Williams to continue to hold a more secure role. Bazley's next chance to suit up will come Wednesday against the Wizards.
