Bazley (shoulder) won't play Saturday against the Knicks, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.
Bailey missed Thursday's game due to a bruised left shoulder, and he'll be unavailable once again Saturday. In his absence, Aleksej Pokusevski and Isaiah Roby could see increased run for the Thunder.
