Bailey (shoulder) will not play Tuesday against the Bulls.
Bailey will be sidelined for a fourth consecutive game due to a bruised left shoulder. Isaiah Roby and Aleksej Pokusevski could be in line for increased roles once again with Bazley unavailable.
