Bazley is not in the starting lineup Wednesday against Miami, Heat announcer Mike Inglis reports.
The 20-year-old had 22 points (8-16 FG, 2-4 3PT, 4-5 FT) and 10 rebounds in a spot start Monday, but he'll return to the bench with Danilo Gallinari back in action Wednesday.
More News
-
Thunder's Darius Bazley: Double-double in loss•
-
Thunder's Darius Bazley: Scores 23 points in win•
-
Thunder's Darius Bazley: Logs team-high 26 minutes•
-
Thunder's Darius Bazley: Playing pickup, presumably healthy•
-
Thunder's Darius Bazley: Out at least one month•
-
Thunder's Darius Bazley: Leaves with knee sprain•