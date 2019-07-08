Thunder's Darius Bazley: Scoreless in SL debut
Bazley was held scoreless (0-2 FG) over 17 minutes in the Thunder's 84-81 overtime win over the 76ers in a Las Vegas Summer League game Monday. He also recorded three assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block.
The 2019 first-round pick had been unavailable for the Thunder's first summer league contest due to the league still processing the draft night trade that conveyed his rights to OKC. Bazley's debut thus came Monday, but as his final line implies, the rookie struggled to make an impact while coming off the bench. Bazley is likely to see his minutes bump up significantly in coming Vegas games as the Thunder looks to have him gain some much-needed seasoning ahead of training camp.
