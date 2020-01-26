Bazley put up 15 points (5-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 30 minutes during Saturday's 113-104 victory over the Timberwolves.

Bazley got the starting nod in this one, as Danilo Gallinaru was sidelined with thumb soreness. The rookie received a hefty serving of minutes, and played pretty well. This performance aside, unless head coach Billy Donovan decides he likes what he saw from his rookie enough to give him a workload like this regularly, Bazley doesn't contribute quite enough at the moment to consider owning him in anything other than the deeper leagues.