Bazley compiled 15 points (6-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds and an assist across 30 minutes in Monday's 136-106 loss to the Rockets.

As a core member of the Thunder's rebuilding effort, Bazley is availed with every opportunity to produce. Despite his young age, he's already distinguished himself as a floor-stretching big man who can make things happen all over the court. The team desperately needs his help offensively, so expect Bazley to continue his steady production.