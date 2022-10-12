Bazley recorded 15 points (5-7 FG, 5-8 FT), eight rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 115-99 preseason win over Detroit.

Bazley didn't play in Sunday's exhibition against Ra'anana Maccabi due to rest, but he was back in action Tuesday and provided solid production off the bench. The 2019 first-round pick was one of four Thunder players to score at least 15 points and grabbed a team-high eight boards during the win. He appears to be fully recovered from season-ending knee surgery last year and is in line for a starting role to begin the 2022-23 campaign.