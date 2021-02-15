Bazley collected 18 points (8-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and two steals in a 114-109 victory over the Bucks on Sunday.

After two straight games of less than 10 points, Bazley was able to get back on track in the scoring column. The forward has taken advantage of his bump in playing time this season, averaging 11.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists across 30.9 minutes per game.