Bazley posted 19 points (7-18 FG, 1-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and seven rebounds in Friday's loss to the Pistons.

Making his fourth straight start after an extended injury absence, Bazley played 34 minutes and was once again aggressive on the offensive end, attempting 18 field goals for the second straight game. Bazley's struggles from beyond the arc continued, as he's now a combined 2-of-18 from deep over the last three contests.