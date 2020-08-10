Bazley exploded for 23 points (8-13 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding seven rebounds, one assist and one steal in 26 minutes off the bench during Sunday's win over the Wizards.

Bazley has routinely logged 20-plus minutes off the bench since the league resumed July 30, and he has scored in double digits in three of his five Orlando appearances. That said, this 23-point performance was his highest scoring output of the season by a considerable margin -- his previous best was a 17-point effort against the Pelicans on Nov. 2.