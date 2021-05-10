Bazley accumulated 18 points (6-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds and two assists in 30 minutes during Sunday's 126-98 loss to the Kings.

The 20-year-old is enjoying a productive month of May, averaging 17.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.0 three-pointers across six games. Bazley has been a steady contributor across the board in his second season, but his poor field-goal percentage (40.5 through 53 games) holds him back from being a top-150 fantasy player. The second-year forward will look to keep his solid scoring rebounding pace Tuesday on the road against the Kings.