Bazley delivered 26 points (7-19 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 11-13 FT), seven rebounds and three assists across 38 minutes in Monday's loss against the Wizards.

Bazley was the only Oklahoma City player that reached the 20-point mark and while his shooting figures didn't show efficiency, Bazley's game has always been built about volume instead of shooting accuracy. The power forward has surpassed the 15-point mark in four games in a row and in five of his last six contests since returning from a 16-game absence due to a bruised shoulder sustained in early March.