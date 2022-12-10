Coach Mark Daigneault said Bazley will receive some run Saturday at Cleveland after being a DNP-CD in their previous two games, Spencer Davies of BasketballNews.com reports.

Bazley was removed from the rotation for the last two games but is slated to return to action for Saturday's contest. He has shown the ability to be fantasy relevant in deeper leagues, having averaged 5.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 15.6 minutes per game. However, given how inconsistent the Thunder rotation has been this season, it will be hard to trust him as a long-term asset.