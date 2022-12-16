Bazley will not play in Friday's game versus the Timberwolves due to a non-COVID illness.

Bazley started and saw hefty minutes at center Wednesday with Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (ankle) out, but he will also now miss at least a contest after coming down with a bug. Mike Muscala, Aleksej Pokusvski and Jaylin Williams could be candidates to see added run in his absence, which could extend to at least two games if he can't make the turnaround for Saturday's second tilt of the back-to-back set.