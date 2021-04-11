Bazley tallied 17 points (7-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt), nine rebounds, five assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Saturday's loss to the 76ers.

The 20-year-old returned to the starting lineup following a 16-game absence due to a shoulder injury to score 17 points in 35 minutes. Bazley enjoyed a productive fantasy day despite turning the ball over a career-high nine times. Prior to the injury, the second-year forward was averaging 11.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.5 three-pointers and 1.5 assists with little defensive stats in 36 games, so fantasy managers should expect similar numbers the rest of the way.