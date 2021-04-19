Bazley provided 16 points (6-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT, eight rebounds, an assist and a blocked shot across 33 minutes in Sunday's 112-106 loss to the Raptors.

Bazley is one of several Oklahoma City players who has struggled with injuries in recent weeks. After missing 16 games with a shoulder injury, he's put together a decent string of stat lines with an average of 16.3 points and 6.3 rebounds over four contests. Sunday's performance will further solidify those numbers, and barring an aggravation of the shoulder issue, Bazley will continue to play a role in the Thunder's starting lineup.