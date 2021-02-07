Bazley (back) will play and start Saturday against the Timberwolves, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.

Bazley was originally questionable due to back soreness, but he's feeling good enough to play. He's scored in double-figures across each of the past six games and, over this stretch, has averaged 14.7 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 31.8 minutes.