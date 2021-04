Bazley will start in Saturday's game against the 76ers, Rylan Stiles of BricktownBuckets.com reports.

Bazley will regain his spot in the starting lineup and won't have a minutes restriction following a 16-game absence due to a bruised shoulder. Provided he remains healthy, Bazley is likely to see north of 30 minutes of court time per game. He is averaging 11.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game this season.