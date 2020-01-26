Thunder's Darius Bazley: Starting Saturday
Bazley will start Saturday's game at Minnesota.
Bazley will reenter the starting five with Danilo Gallinari sidelined by a sore thumb. The rookie first-round pick had nine points, 13 rebounds and one assist over 31 minutes in a spot start last week.
