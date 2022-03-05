Bazley totaled two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal in 18 minutes during Friday's 138-101 loss to the Timberwolves.

Bazley managed just two points in the loss, the third time he has done so in the last six games. He remains one of the most inconsistent assets, from both a fantasy and a reality standpoint. Luckily, his defensive contributions are typically enough to set a relatively stable floor, meaning he can be rostered in 12-team formats, albeit better suited for those punting points.