Bazley (ankle) played 18 minutes and finished with seven points (2-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-7 FT), three rebounds and three blocks in Monday's 129-119 loss to the Knicks.

Bazley -- who returned from a five-game absence due to a right ankle sprain -- and Eugene Omoruyi served as the Thunder's top reserves in the frontcourt behind Kenrich Williams and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl while Aleksej Pokusevski (ankle) was sidelined. Assuming Pokusevski's injury is only a short-term concern, Bazley seems more likely than Omoruyi and Williams to retain a spot in head coach Mark Daigneault's rotation, given how all three players have been used when the Thunder are at full strength in the frontcourt. Even so, Bazley has eclipsed 20 minutes just three times in his 12 appearances on the season, which makes it difficult for him to be trusted as a fantasy option outside of deeper leagues.