Thunder's Darius Bazley: Taken by Thunder with 23rd pick
Bazley was selected by the Thunder with the 23rd overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.
Bazley's journey to the NBA was an unconventional one. He originally committed to play at Syracuse as a five-star recruit out of high school before electing to bypass college and play in the G League. He then elected to bypass the G League and interned at New Balance to go along with his endorsement deal. Even though he spent a year away from competitive basketball, Bazley physical tools are enough for him to remain an intriguing prospect. At 6-foot-10 with a 7-foot wingspan, Bazley boasts the frame of a prototypical versatile forward in today's NBA, but he has a long way to go as a fairly raw prospect. Given the number of versatile athletes Oklahoma City already has on its roster, it may be a year or two before Bazley becomes a reliable contributor at the next level.
