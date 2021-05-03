Bazley closed with 19 points (8-13 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-5 FT), nine rebounds and three assists in 35 minutes during Sunday's 123-120 loss to Phoenix.

Bazley fell just one rebound short of a double-double in the loss as he continues to push for 12-team consideration. His line was solid enough on the surface but the lack of defensive stats remains an issue. He also destroyed your free throw percentage, going just 1-of-5 from the line. So while he is fine to throw on the backend of your roster, just beware of the flaws that could come back to bite you moving forward.