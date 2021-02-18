Bazley notched 18 points (7-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt), seven rebounds and two assists across 32 minutes during Wednesday's loss at Memphis.

Bazley has scored 14 or more points in three straight games, and the two-game stretch where he couldn't reach the 10-point mark was simply an outlier. Bazley is a volume-based scorer and rarely delivers good shooting percentages such as Wednesday's, but he should remain a capable fantasy asset as long as he remains in the lineup. He is averaging 14.5 points per game despite shooting just 38.4 percent from the field in his last 10 contests.