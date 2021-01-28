Bazley registered 10 points (4-13 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds and an assist across 30 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Suns.

Bazley might have ended with double-digit points for the second straight game and for the third time in his last five contests, but he struggled from the field massively and needed 13 shots to reach the 10-point plateau. The shooting woes have been a real issue with Bazley, as he has scored in double digits just eight times despite averaging 10.3 shots per game.