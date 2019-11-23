Bazley collected nine points (4-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt), four rebounds, two blocks, an assist and a steal in a 130-127 loss to the Lakers on Friday.

With Laker defenders often sagging off the 6-foot-8 forward, it allowed the rookie open looks to deliver a solid shooting night. The 19-year-old's play is encouraging, but his averages (4.9 points and 3.7 rebounds in 17.5 minutes per game) suggest he is still a player of limited fantasy value, even in deeper leagues.