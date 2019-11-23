Thunder's Darius Bazley: Thrives off bench
Bazley collected nine points (4-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt), four rebounds, two blocks, an assist and a steal in a 130-127 loss to the Lakers on Friday.
With Laker defenders often sagging off the 6-foot-8 forward, it allowed the rookie open looks to deliver a solid shooting night. The 19-year-old's play is encouraging, but his averages (4.9 points and 3.7 rebounds in 17.5 minutes per game) suggest he is still a player of limited fantasy value, even in deeper leagues.
More News
-
Thunder's Darius Bazley: Logs 17 points in 19 minutes•
-
Thunder's Darius Bazley: Finding consistent minutes•
-
Thunder's Darius Bazley: Well-rounded line in loss•
-
Thunder's Darius Bazley: Fares well in scrimmage•
-
Thunder's Darius Bazley: Puts up 11 points•
-
Thunder's Darius Bazley: Scoreless in SL debut•
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...