Bazley posted 18 points (6-13 FG, 2-6 3PT, 4-4 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and two blocks during 34 minutes in the 104-87 win over Houston on Wednesday.

Bazley erupted in what was one of his better performances this season. The forward has been a consistent producer, even during off nights. He is able to perform in all aspects of the game and collected his fourth double-double of the season. His shooting might not have been efficient, but his play overshadowed it. Nonetheless, he is a great streaming option as one of the top producers for the Thunder.