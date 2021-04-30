Bazley recorded 15 points (6=15 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), six rebounds and three assists across 32 minutes in Thursday's 109-95 loss to the Pelicans.
It was a slightly sloppy game from Bazley, who went 0-for-6 from beyond the arc and coughed up the ball five times. Still, Bazley has posted double-digit scoring totals in 10 of his last 11 games, and the maturation process for the youngster in a starting role is clearly evident. While he's only on the cusp of fantasy viability, he holds significant real-world value for the Thunder as they try to assemble young talent moving forward.
