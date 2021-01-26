Bazley amassed 19 points (6-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-6 FT), seven rebounds and two assists in 29 minutes during Monday's 125-122 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Bazley looked better during the victory and appears to be gaining some much-needed confidence on the offensive end. He had been hyped coming into the season after an impressive run during the bubble, but on the whole, he has been somewhat underwhelming. The Thunder have everything to gain by playing Bazley no matter his output, making him a viable 12-team asset moving forward.